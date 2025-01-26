Shopper stunned to learn real value of $15 thrift store find: 'Really opened my eyes'

"It's impressive the bounce back some of them have after being fixed up!"

A thrifter was happy they stepped out of their comfort zone after landing a Coach bag at a stellar price. They shared what they described as a "gorgeous" vintage Whitney bag to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

They reported they landed the bag at Savers for just $15. Afterward, they "took her to the cobbler to get her leather spiffed up and now she looks great!"

The second photo showed the transformative power of a little upkeep and outside help as the 30-year-old bag looks completely restored and shiny.

The thrifter said they'd "fallen down the rabbit hole of vintage attire," but this was one of their first forays on the luxury side. In the past, they've stuck to L.L. Bean and Woolrich as brands, but it sounds like they'll be willing to dabble further.

They concluded: "Finding this beauty has really opened my eyes to the quality that can be found from even just a few decades ago!"

Not only was their find an aesthetic win, but it was also a major bargain, as vintage Coach bags like the OP's are commonly listed at over $100 on Poshmark. Their experience showed that shoppers can save money on quality goods if they're willing to put in the time at thrift stores.

Other stories abound of shoppers landing designer clothing, shoes, and luxury items for a fraction of the retail cost. There are also deals to be found on expensive cookware and coveted household tech like espresso machines.

It's good for not only consumers but also for the planet to unlock these deals. For one thing, it saves items from methane-producing landfills that contribute to the warming of the planet. Another positive is saving new items like clothing from being produced and shipped, which are resource-intensive and polluting processes. Upcycling is another important way to fight against overconsumption and minimize our collective impact on the planet.

In the OP's case, going the extra mile to freshen up the leather instead of buying a new bag altogether was a very eco-friendly choice.

A commenter complimented the pickup as a "great find!" They then pointed to TikToker Will (@willdernesstyler), a specialist in finding and restoring vintage bags, calling it "really interesting to watch, and so satisfying."

The OP agreed saying they "love" watching them, and "it's impressive the bounce back some of them have after being fixed up!"

