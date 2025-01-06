Shopper delighted after discovering iconic shoes at local thrift store: 'They look brand new'

"These are one of my holy grails!"

A lucky thrifter shocked users on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit after sharing pictures of their rare find: a pair of deadstock Mary Jane Vans straight out of the 1980s.

Even more surprising? The condition of the vintage Vans and their price tag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Despite the shoes likely being over 25 years old, not a single blemish can be seen in the thrifter's photos. This fact makes the price tag — just $8 — even more astonishing.

While this thrifter certainly made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery, it isn't uncommon to find vintage or luxury items while shopping at thrift stores.









Take this $25 vintage '90s Coach bag and $9 Le Creuset French press, for example. One woman hit the thrifting lottery with a $20 designer Fendi bag, Alo leggings, a Burberry scarf, a Christian Dior jacket, and a Valentino sweater.

Thrifting is not only a great way to score great deals on vintage, designer, and practically new items; it also helps keep products out of landfills, minimizing waste.

Clothing is one of the items most frequently sent to landfills. Statistics cited by The Guardian suggest that approximately 8 billion to 60 billion articles of clothing enter landfills each year. Shoppers can save an estimated $100 a year by purchasing just some of their closet secondhand.

Fortunately, thrifting and secondhand shopping have become more popular in recent years as more people adopt sustainable lifestyles. Projections from ThredUp suggest that the secondhand market will double by 2027, soaring to a value of $350 billion.

Back on the Reddit post, users were stunned by the condition and value of the thrifter's vintage Vans find.

"They look brand new!! Nice find!!" wrote one person.

Another user shared: "I graduated from high school in 1995 and these were THE COOLEST shoes a girl could have. Love that you found these, and for such a great price."

"These are one of my holy grails! So happy for you," commented another.

