Shopper stunned after spotting nostalgic luxury item for a bargain at local thrift store: 'What a time to be alive'

As consumers become more conscientious about their purchasing choices, thrifting is an increasingly viable option for finding chic clothes that don't break the bank or hurt the world. And Reddit is a notable voice in the thrift-shopping community for sharing hot finds and bargains.

Just take a recent post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, as a lucky shopper found genuine, good-condition Jeffrey Campbell Litas for just $10.50. Mind you, these stylish shoes usually cost $150 to $200 if bought new. That's 90% to 95% off the list price — quite a steal!

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"These were well loved, but they are actually very comfortable and easy to walk in! Definitely my new bar shoe!" the poster stated.

If you've considered shifting your shopping habits to thrifting but have yet to do so, the time has never been better. Thrift shops are growing 11 times faster than traditional retail, according to Jobera, and this exponential increase is saving more than 700 million pounds of clothes from landfills yearly.









It's also no secret that thrifting can be incredibly advantageous to your purse. According to a report by CouponFollow, the average person saves more than $1,700 each year by thrift shopping instead of traditional retail shopping.

Another benefit of thrifting is that it helps the community — many thrift stores and resale shops have charitable intentions that contribute to the local economy and those less fortunate in the area. With the positives it has on the environment, your wallet, and the people around you, it's a win-win-win situation.

Brett Heffes, the CEO of Winmark, which owns Plato's Closet, among other resale stores, said "resale continues to provide value in these uncertain times." It's a promising shopping experience in a world filled with more suspicions and questions every day.

And Redditors agree that nostalgic fashion assurance is a welcome distraction amid all the uncertainty.

"The way these shoes had me in a chokehold in my young adult life," one commenter said. "I think I ended up having a collection of about 10 pairs. What a time to be alive."

Another wrote: "I've got an outfit planned that's right out of 2011. Turtle neck sweater, under a brown overall dress, tights, and these boots … everything thrifted except the tights!"

Fashion is cyclical, so why not dress like it's the 2010s while you shop like it's the 2020s?

