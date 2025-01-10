Shopper shares 'amazing' vintage item found at thrift store: 'I went running!'

One Reddit user posted several photos of their find of a vintage Carhartt jacket in a thrift store. "Saw the collar popping out and I went running!" the original poster said of seeing the green and brown jacket in mint condition.

This find is one of many listed in the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum of 3.9 million members. Based on their response to someone asking how much this jacket cost, the OP only spent $14.99. That's quite a deal since many similar used jackets from the brand on sites like eBay are near or over $200.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

People on a budget can save money on used items that were expensive at full price when they go thrifting.

When people use thrift shops, flea markets, and garage sales for shopping adventures like this Redditor did, it's one less garment left to waste away in a landfill. An average of 11.3 million tons of textiles in the United States do so annually, and the decomposition rate for such items takes over 200 years, according to RoadRunner.









Another thing that makes thrift stores so exciting is you can find something modern at a super-reduced rate, rare items not being made anymore, or something historical.

Thrift store owner Nicole Gard told Southern Living: "You never know when you'll come across a unique antique from the mid-1800s or that limited-edition stamp from the 1940s."

Even if you don't shop at thrift or other used stores, you can help the planet and make someone else's day by donating those discarded items that someone else may treasure.

The jacket appears to be popular in the comments.

One person said: "That's such an amazing find!!"

It's no secret older clothing was usually well-made from better material and craftsmanship than today's highly available fast fashion.

"Vintage Carhartt is very well made. It's always in style and is usually made by union hands. These colorways fade so well. It's akin to fading denim," another commenter praised.

A nostalgic commenter stated: "I grew up in the country and carhart was just practical clothes your dad wore to work outside. To see how it's become fashion always gives me a little chuckle."

