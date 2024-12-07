Shopper shares amazing before-and-after photos while cleaning designer thrift store find: 'I had no idea that this can be done'

This Redditor no doubt saved a ton of money, and many thrift store shoppers have similar luck.

A designer bag found at a thrift store underwent an incredible transformation — here's what it looks like now.

Sometimes, a thrift store score just needs a little bit of love. This Redditor saw the potential in this beat-up designer bag and shared before-and-after photos to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Before/After of this Dooney + Bourke bag I found and cleaned up," they wrote.

The difference is incredible — before repairs, the bag was discolored, frayed, and in definite need of some TLC. After a simple wash, scrub, and dry, this Dooney & Bourke bag looks brand-new.









To achieve this look, the Redditor "soaked it with dawn dish soap in luke warm water for like 40 minutes, lightly brushed at the darker spots with a toothbrush, and then air dried with a towel inside for about a day and a half," they commented. "Then i applied 3 coats of Leather CPR with a rag! I also used a lighter to burn off some of the loose threads."

One lucky artist found a Huion drawing tablet for a fraction of its retail price. Another shopper found a Louis Vuitton clutch purse — worth nearly $4,000 if it's authentic — for $9.

Thrift shopping will save you money, and it'll help save the planet, too. Appliances, clothing, and furniture that would otherwise meet an early demise in a landfill can be given new life in your home. By donating to thrift stores and shopping secondhand, you'll extend the life span of items and keep them from clogging up landfills.

Reviving a designer leather bag is no easy task, and Redditors loved the result.

One user commented: "That looks so good! I have a coach bag very similar to this that needs some cleaning. I'm going to try what you did to clean it up."

"Wow! I had no idea that this [could] be done," another said. "Thanks!"

