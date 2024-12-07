  • Home Home

Shopper shares amazing before-and-after photos while cleaning designer thrift store find: 'I had no idea that this can be done'

This Redditor no doubt saved a ton of money, and many thrift store shoppers have similar luck.

by Cassidy Lovell
This Redditor no doubt saved a ton of money, and many thrift store shoppers have similar luck.

Photo Credit: iStock

A designer bag found at a thrift store underwent an incredible transformation — here's what it looks like now.

Sometimes, a thrift store score just needs a little bit of love. This Redditor saw the potential in this beat-up designer bag and shared before-and-after photos to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

This Redditor no doubt saved a ton of money, and many thrift store shoppers have similar luck.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Before/After of this Dooney + Bourke bag I found and cleaned up," they wrote.

The difference is incredible — before repairs, the bag was discolored, frayed, and in definite need of some TLC. After a simple wash, scrub, and dry, this Dooney & Bourke bag looks brand-new.




To achieve this look, the Redditor "soaked it with dawn dish soap in luke warm water for like 40 minutes, lightly brushed at the darker spots with a toothbrush, and then air dried with a towel inside for about a day and a half," they commented. "Then i applied 3 coats of Leather CPR with a rag! I also used a lighter to burn off some of the loose threads."

Dooney & Bourke is a luxury handbag brand, and its purses can cost hundreds of dollars. This Redditor no doubt saved a ton of money, and many thrift shoppers have similar luck.

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

One lucky artist found a Huion drawing tablet for a fraction of its retail price. Another shopper found a Louis Vuitton clutch purse — worth nearly $4,000 if it's authentic — for $9.

Thrift shopping will save you money, and it'll help save the planet, too. Appliances, clothing, and furniture that would otherwise meet an early demise in a landfill can be given new life in your home. By donating to thrift stores and shopping secondhand, you'll extend the life span of items and keep them from clogging up landfills.

Reviving a designer leather bag is no easy task, and Redditors loved the result.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don't thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One user commented: "That looks so good! I have a coach bag very similar to this that needs some cleaning. I'm going to try what you did to clean it up."

"Wow! I had no idea that this [could] be done," another said. "Thanks!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x