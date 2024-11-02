Shopper stunned after opening large box found in local thrift store: 'You scored big time'

"[Those] are hard to find in the wild."

A lucky thrifter struck gold at their local thrift store, scoring an entire set of vintage Griswold cast iron cookware for just $15 — a find that would normally cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars at market prices.

The shopper shared their discovery with Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls community, showing pictures of a cardboard box filled with the coveted cookware brand's pieces. While the original poster admitted they "don't know anything about brand," they recognized the Griswold name and were "surprised at how much they go for."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Griswold operated from 1865 to 1957 and is considered the gold standard of American cast iron cookware. Collectors and cooking enthusiasts seek the Pennsylvania-based company's pieces for their high-quality craftsmanship and smooth cooking surface.

High-quality cast iron is just one of the treasures awaiting smart shoppers at secondhand stores. While new cast iron skillets can cost $50 to $200 each, thrifting offers the opportunity to score high-quality vintage pieces at a fraction of the price.









Beyond the financial benefits, choosing pre-owned cookware also keeps these durable goods in circulation and out of landfills, where they would remain for centuries as they break down.

And cookware isn't the only hidden gem hiding out in secondhand stores. If you're in need of a new wardrobe (including shoes) or new home decor, try hitting your local Goodwill or Salvation Army first.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The Reddit community rallied around the fortunate finder with enthusiasm and expert advice.

"You scored big time, podner. Cast iron is getting really expensive these days," one commenter noted, before offering detailed restoration guidance: "Start soaking them in vinegar solution and remove the rust, then season them. There's lots of tutes online about that. I would get some charcoal and take them to maybe a park with a big outdoor grill and season them on (might as well do some burgers or steaks, too)."

Others in the Reddit community were equally amazed by the find.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"What a score!" exclaimed one enthusiastic user.

Another highlighted the rarity of certain pieces: "Nice!! Griswold lids are hard to find in the wild."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.