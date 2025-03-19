Homeowners are scrambling to cash in on government incentives for next-gen HVACs — see why so many families are upgrading

"That involves working on the ground with folks like local city councils, town councils, select boards."

Those snowy Vermont winters mean that any Green Mountain State homeowner needs a strong heating system — and luckily for many residents, there are some major incentives available for an upgrade.

Local news station WCAX reported on the savings, which are currently available to residents who are looking to switch to a heat pump. Unlike outdated dirty fuel HVAC systems, heat pumps are renewable and highly efficient — three to five times as efficient as those gas boilers, according to the International Energy Agency.

Not only do these improvements mean that heat pumps offer stellar home heating (and cooling) year-round, but they also generate dramatically lower utility bills for homeowners. Combine this with both federal and local incentives available for installation, and a heat pump suddenly becomes far more attainable for middle and low-income Vermonters.

Fortunately, Vermont's builders, clean energy enthusiasts, and HVAC installers are ready to meet that demand. Nonprofit organization Efficiency Vermont installed 10,000 heat pumps in 2024, bringing the total number of heat pumps in the state to nearly 75,000. Part of their popularity was due to these rebates and incentives, which offered up to 100% coverage for systems up to $5,000. A similar weatherization offer was recently introduced, offering low-income households 90% of cost coverage up to $9,500.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

But as tempting as the offers are, to advertise them to rural Vermonters is no easy task.

"That involves working on the ground with folks like local city councils, town councils, select boards," Matthew Smith from Efficiency Vermont told WCAX. "It also means local town energy committees, where those folks know their community really well."

Although it remains an arduous task to reach so many rural communities, groups like Efficiency Vermont are convinced that the popularity of heat pumps will only continue to grow.

Whether you live in Vermont or not, you can take advantage of the free tools from EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to obtain cost estimates and installation quotes wherever you live.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.