Survey makes unexpected discovery about households with heat pumps — here's what 9 in 10 homeowners said

"We believe they will increasingly install these all-electric, all-climate, sustainable HVAC systems in their homes."

This home upgrade is gaining popularity — and for good reason.

The 2024 Heat Pumps & Homeowners Index, commissioned by Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS), surveyed over 1,000 U.S. homeowners and found an overall positive opinion of heat pumps.

Homeowners are becoming increasingly aware of what heat pumps are, how they work, and the benefits of owning one.

Heat pumps work by transferring heat, rather than generating it. In the warmer months, heat pumps push warm air outside of your home. In the winter months, heat pumps pull warm air from the ground to heat your home.



Nearly 40% of respondents owned a heat pump, a significant increase from the 2023 survey, where less than a quarter of homeowners owned one. Of heat pump homeowners, 90% "of surveyed heat pump owners would recommend them to others," according to the index.

Installing a heat pump comes with several benefits — surveyed homeowners mentioned "greater energy efficiency, better heating, and greater cost savings" as the best benefits of heat pump ownership. They're easy, efficient, and affordable, especially with tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

If a heat pump isn't right for your home, don't fret — there are other planet-friendly ways to lower your utility bill. From changing the way you do your laundry to cooking on an induction stovetop, there's an eco-friendly, money-saving way to go about it.

Mark Kuntz, CEO of METUS, is confident about the future of heat pumps.

"As homeowners become more knowledgeable about the numerous benefits of heat pump technology, including potential tax credits, rebates, and energy efficiency, we believe they will increasingly install these all-electric, all-climate, sustainable HVAC systems in their homes," Kuntz said, per BusinessWire.

