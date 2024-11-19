Experts debunk misleading claims about next-gen heat pumps — avoid the biggest myth and secure your $10,000 to upgrade

"We are moving past combustion as our primary heat source, for our homes and our families, for the first time in human history."

Heat pumps are quickly becoming the hottest trend in home comfort, with these money-saving superheroes now outselling gas furnaces across America. But let's clear up some myths about these innovative systems.

Think heat pumps can't handle frigid temperatures? Tell that to Norway, where 60% of homes use heat pumps despite winter temperatures around freezing. Finland and Sweden have gone all in on the technology, too, while Alaska residents are snapping them up fast, according to Wired.

Unlike furnaces that create heat by burning fuel, heat pumps transfer heat from outside into your home in winter and pump heat from your home outside in summer. Even in temperatures as low as minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit, modern cold-climate heat pumps keep homes toasty while maintaining impressive efficiency.

🗣️ Do you think all new homes should use heat pump technology?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

These versatile systems slash both energy bills and pollution. Heat pumps blast three times more heat energy than the electricity they use, making them far more efficient than conventional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. Even at a frosty 14 degrees Fahrenheit, they maintain 200% efficiency, double the performance of the most efficient gas furnaces.









The financial perks get even better. While a heat pump system typically costs between $4,000 and $8,000, the government is ready to foot a big chunk of that bill. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can receive up to $2,000 in tax credits to install a heat pump. Additionally, lower-income households could qualify for up to $8,000 in rebates.

It's important to note that these benefits may not be available forever, as President-elect Donald Trump has stated he plans to eliminate large portions of the IRA. Taking advantage of these tax incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"We are moving past combustion as our primary heat source, for our homes and our families, for the first time in human history," said Paul Lambert, CEO of heat pump company Quilt, to Wired.

Jan Rosenow of the Regulatory Assistance Project added, "The argument that [performance] drops off a cliff once you go below freezing, it's really not supported by the data that we have analyzed."

Ready to explore how a heat pump could transform your home's comfort while trimming those utility bills? Check out EnergySage's heat pump marketplace to compare local deals and navigate available rebates.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.