HVAC expert shares startling results after heat pump incentives are unlocked: 'We've seen customers eliminate $2,200 [bills]'

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has launched a new program that can save you loads of money on home energy-efficiency upgrades.

The Energy Saver North Carolina program offers up to $8,000 to low- and middle-income homes for insulation, air sealing, and upgrading heating and cooling systems. This program is deploying the federal Homeowners Managing Efficiency Savings program. It also includes incentives from the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates program to cover cooking, laundry, hot water, and heating and cooling appliances.

Heat pumps are a major target for these incentives, as they have significant up-front costs but provide big savings in the long run. Heat pumps are very efficient in transferring heat into and out of the house using roughly the same technology as your air conditioner and fridge. The savings are good news for your monthly utility bill, but switching away from gas is also a bonus for the environment. Home energy use produces a lot of pollution. Even inside the house, burning gas in the furnace can cause some scary health issues.

"For people using propane, the cost savings can be dramatic," said local HVAC project manager Wyatt Blanton, according to WRAL. "We've seen customers eliminate $2,200 propane refills and switch to a system that's much cheaper to operate."



Blanton was quick to dismiss any issues of heat pumps not working in cold weather. "Today's heat pumps can operate in temperatures as low as negative 24 degrees," he said. "In our region, backup heat isn't typically necessary."

While these North Carolina incentives are taking advantage of federal support, there's a chance that an act of Congress could wipe out the IRA funding they depend on. Be sure to apply for these rebates while they're still around. This heat pump deal finder from EnergySage can help you get started with options while they're available.

Program organizers and staff are very enthusiastic about getting it off the ground.

"Energy Saver NC will help low- and moderate-income North Carolina families save money on utility bills, make their homes healthier and more comfortable, reduce emissions and improve our air quality," said North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson in a press release. "From insulation of doors and windows to cooking dinner on their new electric stovetop, this critical program will help to improve the lives of North Carolinians on a daily basis."

