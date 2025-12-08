Woman shares genius hack using old coffee containers: 'Super smart idea'

"My soul hurts a little every time I throw this jar because it's so cute and nice quality."

A TikTok user discovered a surprisingly useful way to give a second life to an old coffee jar.

The scoop

On TikTok, Vanessa Flores (@vanessaflrz) shared a hack for turning a used Nescafé jar into a handy tumbler.

"Not me drilling a hole in a Nescafé lid when I have a million cups with straws," Flores joked in the caption. "But it's not a Nescafé jar."

As the caption suggests, Flores took a drill and made a hole in the top of the jar. She measured the approximate size of the opening by comparing drill bits to the straw she wanted to use. With very little effort, she had a new tumbler for far cheaper than if she bought a new one — with style points to boot.

It's worth noting that the video does not show an important step of carefully cleaning out any small plastic chips or strands from the drilling process.

Since hard plastic can make this difficult, it could be worth using a safer option such as TCD partner Stasher's lids, made of softer food-safe platinum silicone, to drill — or simply pierce with a knife — a tighter and smoother hole for a straw. Or you could simply go without a lid.

How it's helping

Not only does upcycling help you revitalize an old item, it also saves you money. There are countless ways to repurpose used containers or packaging, which is always cheaper than buying a new product.

Even if it seems single-use, there's a new function for almost anything, from a pill bottle to a toilet paper roll. Coffee containers like the one Flores used can be turned into other things. One person transformed theirs into a spice canister, noting how the gold lid made their kitchen look stylish.

While reusing containers is economical, it is also great for the environment. This is because it diverts perfectly usable items away from the landfill. Even though this kind of vessel can be recycled, many people improperly dispose of them. This adds to the rising amount of recyclable waste that accidentally ends up in the dump.

Landfills are already faced with mountains of trash, which create a staggering amount of methane. The methane exacerbates warming global temperatures because it traps heat in the atmosphere. As the planet overheats, extreme weather events have worsened, creating catastrophic disasters around the world.

When a container has finally reached the end of its utility, it's important to recycle your item correctly. In certain states, it even pays to do so, meaning recycling can make you money and ensure proper waste disposal. There are also certain companies that will help you declutter your home.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved Flores' TikTok hack for the old Nescafé jar. Several remarked on how they liked the look of the container, but never figured out a way to reuse it.

"Honestly my soul hurts a little every time I throw this jar bc it's so cute and nice quality," one said. "Great idea!"

"Super smart idea," another said.

