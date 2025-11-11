Home cook reveals why you should never throw away this product packaging: 'No way'

Canisters for your kitchen spices can get expensive, unless you reuse your instant coffee containers instead.

TikToker Desert Duos (@mikaandbesties) showed how she used certain containers to upgrade the look of her kitchen while reusing something that would otherwise be trash at the same time.

The scoop

If you drink instant coffee and you like the look of the container, don't throw it away. Instead, wash it well, peel the labels and glue off of it, and use it to store your spices.

You'll get the look of expensive spice canisters without having to actually invest in them. On top of that, you'll know you're doing well because you're reusing your packaging, rather than throwing it away.

You can do this with any containers you like. It helps if they're clear, though they don't have to be if you label them well. It can also help if you tend to buy the same products over and over, so you end up with a lot of the same types of canisters. This is particularly true if you're going for a certain look or feel for your sustainable storage solution.

If you like this, there are many ways to repurpose the packaging that the items you buy come in. It's all good for you and good for the planet.

How it's helping

According to the World Wildlife Fund in Australia, it takes a plastic straw 200 years to break down. Keeping them out of the landfills and in use can help the Earth survive and not get strangled by trash.

Beyond that, reusing things saves money. Kitchen containers can be a big business, so getting some basically for free is huge. If you reuse enough containers in different ways in the kitchen and throughout your home, you could save significant amounts of money over the years. One of the best things is that if you need to replace a container, you know exactly where to get one at a relatively low cost.

What everyone's saying

"No way!! That turned out so cute!!" one commenter said.

Another shared, "Love those jars, reminds me of an apothecary."

Another added, "So organized! I aspire."

