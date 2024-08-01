Woman demonstrates 'perfect' hack to make use of your empty medicine bottles: 'That's just brilliant'

"I can't stand throwing those containers away. Thank you for another tip on reusing them."

A handy life hack turns old pill bottles into salad dressing containers, solving the common problem of finding the right-sized container for on-the-go condiments.

It's a clever way to repurpose items that might otherwise end up in the trash, making your lunch prep easier and more eco-friendly.

The scoop

The hack is simple: thoroughly clean an empty prescription bottle and use it to store salad dressing for your work lunches. This idea comes from Jessica Thomas McGhee (@loveheylola), a sustainability enthusiast and artist who's amassed a following on Instagram.

"I need to bring salad dressing [to work], but I don't have any containers to put salad dressing in…or do I?" Jessica explains in the video. "Well, if you're a person with a chronic illness like me and you also don't like to throw things away, you might have 10,000 prescription bottles that you don't know what to do with."

Jessica then makes sure one of the bottles is clean and fills it with her dressing of choice.

How it's helping

This smart reuse trick saves money by eliminating the need to buy special travel-sized containers for your dressings and sauces. It's also a time-saver, as prescription bottles are the perfect size for single servings and fit easily into lunch bags or purses.

Beyond the practical benefits, this hack helps the planet by reducing plastic waste. By giving these small bottles a second life, you're keeping them out of landfills and oceans, where they could harm wildlife and contribute to pollution.

Remember, every small motion to reduce waste helps protect our environment and conserve resources.

What everyone's saying

The response to Jessica's clever hack has been overwhelmingly positive.

Many viewers expressed excitement about finally finding a use for their old pill bottles, with one saying: "I can't stand throwing those containers away. Thank you for another tip on reusing them."

Others were impressed by the simplicity and practicality of the idea.

"OK, that's just brilliant. Mind blown," said another.

"Perfect use!!!" someone else affirmed. "I have Rx bottles too and they are great to carry food items and snacks (nuts) and to keep nails/screws and beads etc tidy."

This hack is a perfect example of how a small change in our daily routines can lead to both personal and environmental benefits. It's an easy way to save money, reduce waste, and make your life a little more convenient — all while giving those old prescription bottles a new purpose. Give it a try the next time you pack a lunch.

