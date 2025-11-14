Man shares clever camping hack using empty toilet paper rolls: 'It works great'

"Definitely going to try this."

Starting a campfire can be tricky and hazardous if you're using the wrong materials. While some online tips recommend using items made from fossil fuels as fire starters, one YouTube user decided to dive into his recycling to find organic alternatives.

The scoop

Manacle75 (@manacle75) shared a video showing how he started a fire with just a few items destined for the trash.

"I hate wasting things, so we're going to see how this goes. We got some dryer lint and an empty roll of toilet paper. I'm going to stuff [the lint] in the [roll], light it up, put twigs over it, and it's burning nice and slow. It works great," the original poster narrates over his video.

How it's helping

There are many natural options for fire starters, such as pine cones and bark, but unfortunately, many are made from fossil fuels. Petroleum jelly, paraffin wax, and plastic-derived dryer sheets are often recommended for their ease of use, even though their fumes are toxic.

Starting a fire, even a small, controlled one, can pose many dangers. Chemical residues and odors can seep into your food if you're cooking over the flame, and liquid fire starters can be a poison risk, especially for young folks. These chemicals also end up in our waterways and contaminate our soil.

Ultimately, if you use the wrong type of fire starter from a non-organic source and it burns too quickly, the risk of an uncontrolled fire increases.

This content creator's tip encourages consumers not only to use organic materials for a fire starter but also to reuse what would otherwise be trash in their household, making it a zero-waste, free option. If more people found ways to extend the life cycle of items in their homes or repurpose packaging, we could greatly reduce the amount we send to landfills.

When our landfills get a break, less plastic and trash also end up in our oceans and the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, ultimately protecting marine life, coral, and our food chain.

What everyone's saying

The YouTube comments were filled with gratitude and additional advice.

"Definitely going to try this, wasn't expecting such a slow burn for the materials," one person commented.

"Adding [natural] candle wax to the dryer lint beforehand will greatly increase its burn time, and make it a bit more waterproof as well!" another suggested.

