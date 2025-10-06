Parent shares photo of delightful new creation made from kids' old jeans: 'I love the pockets'

If it's time to retire a pair of jeans, hold that thought. A post on r/upcycling showed exactly what you can do with an old pair, and it's tote-ally awesome.

A Redditor showcased how they turned a worn pair of kid's Coogi jeans with colorful stitching into a stylish denim bag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Fully functional zipper and button like normal jeans, and multiple pockets on the outside!" the OP boasted.

Denim is a great material to upcycle because of its durability and versatility. From backpacks and dresses to potholders, the options are endless. But before you call it quits, if your jeans aren't fitting right in the waist anymore, check out this fashionista's hack to make any pair of jeans the perfect fit.

Taking what you already paid for and turning it into something new does wonders for your bank account and the planet. Keeping things circular and reusing them in fun and different ways reduces waste, minimizing the amount of trash that is piling up in our landfills.

Landfills are responsible for massive amounts of toxic gases like carbon and methane that are trapping heat in the atmosphere and warming our planet to never-before-seen levels. As temperatures rise, so does the frequency of deadly extreme weather events. Studies have confirmed that human activity is responsible for making these "natural" disasters worse than they already are.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

With this in mind, next time you're ready to throw something away or declutter your space, consider recycling, donating, selling, or repurposing old or unwanted items. It's a rewarding way to simplify your space, reduce pollution, and get a little kickback for yourself in the process.

The upcycled jeans tote was a slam dunk.

"I love the pockets so much!" a Redditor exclaimed.

"I love this. I was always jealous of the kids in elementary school who had pencil bags their moms had made from their old jeans," another commented.

"Good way to keep the Coogi goin!" a third approved.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.