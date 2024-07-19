Fashion influencer reveals ingenious hack to make any pair of jeans fit like magic: 'This just saved me'

Tips like this are a great way to keep not-quite-right clothes in your closet and out of landfills.

Ever find the perfect pair of jeans at the thrift store only to find out they are just a bit too big? One fashion influencer has two amazing ways to fix them.

The scoop

Fabiana Cristina (@fabianacristinx) is a fashion fan and influencer who shares her looks and outfit inspiration online. In one TikTok video, she gives followers her expert advice on how to make any jeans fit at the waist.

In the clip, she gives two ways to cinch the waist of your jeans using a ribbon or shoelace. The first way is straightforward — simply thread your string through the back three loops on your jeans, pull tight for your desired fit, and "literally just tie a bow."

The second option takes a little more effort. Fabiana says it takes about 30 minutes to do it right, but the end result is much more discrete. For this hack, you will still need a ribbon or shoelace, but you will also need some scissors.

You will start by cutting a small hole on either side of the button closure of your pants "on the inside layer only," and then you will run the shoelace through the waistband. Now, you basically have drawstring jeans and can tie a discrete bow that you can tuck below the waistband.

Both methods will give you a nice snatched waist and an ingenious way to style and wear jeans that don't quite fit.

How it's working

Tips like this are a great way to keep not-quite-right clothes in your closet and out of landfills. If you are a thrift shopper, they can also help make it a bit easier to buy second-hand, knowing you can modify pieces you love even when they don't fit like a glove.

As the quality of fast fashion declines, and more information about the unethical practices of many companies has been revealed, more and more shoppers have turned to secondhand. According to online resale store ThredUp, the secondhand market is on track to hit $350 billion in 2028.

Not only is thrift shopping a great way to buy higher-quality clothes while keeping more money in your pocket, but it can also lead to incredible finds like vintage coats and luxury bags.

In addition to better quality clothing and cost savings, secondhand shopping is also better for the environment. Research published in ScienceDirect found that increased wear decreased climate impacts for all types of fabric. The study even found that "the climate change impacts of all natural fibres were negative if the number of wears was increased by 50%."

What people are saying

Commenters on this post loved this hack.

One person wrote, "This just saved me and the second way took me only 5 min."

Another person said, "Omg the way I wished I knew this earlier."

Someone else chimed in, "Both great solutions I will try the second way, hidden within the waistband with a sewing machine."

