Expert demonstrates simple method to unclog bathroom sink: 'I love doing this'

A must-have tool used by an expert in a viral video on how to unblock a clogged sink has piqued the interest of homeowners.

"Unclogging a sink drain full of hair," wrote the expert cleaner, Sisters4Cleaning (@Sisters4_cleaning) on TikTok. "Having one of these helps me so much when cleaning houses and apartments."

The creator has urged viewers to purchase a drain snake hair clog remover as a long-term investment. They said that it makes sure you'll never have to damage your pipes or spend loads of money to keep your sink working.

The scoop

In the video, the expert simply inserts the snake into the pipe and pulls up the hair. Then, they clean the sink bowl of all that has clogged the sink and can go about their day. The entire hack takes up to five minutes and leaves your sink and pipes spotless.

How it's helping

When it comes to clearing out your sink, homeowners have long gravitated towards harsh chemicals that are believed to quickly and effectively get the job done. However, research has revealed that chemical drain cleaners are riddled with harsh toxins that can damage your pipes.

"The sulphuric acid, caustic soda, and hydrochloric acid, which is likely to be found in drain cleaners, can melt plastic pipes and corrode metal pipes in older houses," drain cleaning experts revealed in a Drain Flow Limited article.

Chemical drain cleaners can contribute to harsh air pollution within your home as well, which can lead to health complications for your family and you. They can damage skin, eyes, and lungs, which could even contribute to long-term health issues.

Chemical drain cleaners can also seep into waterways and soil, drastically impacting the health of wildlife. This can have an impact on human drinking water and food sources.

Using a drain snake is believed to be the best option for fixing your sink in an affordable, safe, and effective way.

What everyone's saying

Those on TikTok were enthralled with the tool, finding it satisfying to watch the drain get unclogged.

"I love doing this," wrote one.

Another said, "Need this tool!"

