Homeowners share tips for fixing all-too-common plumbing issue: 'It's ... gross'

Clogged bathroom sinks are a common problem, but a cheap and easy hack can help you keep your pipes clear without the use of harsh chemicals.

The scoop

A Redditor sought advice for a "disgusting" issue in their bathroom that left them feeling embarrassed and ashamed to have guests over.

"My bathroom sink gets clogged all of the time and I do not know what to do to fix it," they wrote in r/CleaningTips.

The comment section was full of advice, with lots of people recommending that the original poster purchase a drain snake — a drain clog remover tool often made of stainless steel that can be used repeatedly.

According to Lowe's, drain snakes, also known as drain augers, are a good alternative to chemical drain cleaners for clearing a simple clog in a sink or shower. They are also useful for reaching a clog that is lodged deeper in the drain pipe. These handy tools can be effective for removing clogs that are due to hair, paper, grease, food, and soap accumulation.

The way they work depends on what the clog is made of. If hair and paper are the issue, the snake latches onto them, enabling you to remove them from the drain. The drain snake also breaks up food, grease, and soap clogs so that they can be flushed out of the pipe.

How it's helping

Finding alternatives to cleaning products can help save people money while reducing their exposure to harsh chemicals that can negatively impact their health. Often, these alternatives can be just as effective, if not better than store-bought chemicals, and are safer to use, especially around young children and pets.

There are also lots of natural alternatives to cleaning products that use ingredients commonly found at home. These can keep your home sparkling clean while also reducing exposure to toxic chemicals.

In addition to being safer, using cleaning hacks like these can also help reduce plastic waste. Cleaning products are often packaged in plastic bottles, which can be difficult to recycle because of contamination from chemical residues and the types of plastic used in their manufacturing. These bottles often end up in landfills, where they can persist for centuries. This causes environmental pollution and can be a health hazard as harmful chemicals leach into the soil.

What everyone's saying

While highlighting that it's not a pleasant task, many commenters said the drain snakes were the most effective tool to use in this situation.

"Drain snake pulls out all of the gunk. It's sooooo gross so be prepared for the possibility of vomiting," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "You can use a plastic snake or open up the drain for a longer metal snake. It doesn't have to be special."

