Moms group condemns federal government decision impacting children's health: 'Our children ... deserve to breathe clean air'

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin is rankling a formidable opponent with his recent decision to push back deadlines for oil and natural gas companies to rein in methane pollution to January 2027.

Moms Clean Air Force, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group, is taking a firm stance against the President Donald Trump-led EPA's push to stall measures that will protect children's health.

What's happening?

MCAF released a statement from its national field manager, Celerah Hewes, asserting "there should be no delay" in implementing the rules. The group pointed out that the move was made "without the opportunity for public input" and that the protections are backed by science and years of data.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that has a warming effect on the Earth of up to 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide. Meanwhile, surveillance shows that methane leaks might be much higher than previously estimated. This can cause an enormous amount of climate damage as the nation sees record-breaking heat and devastating weather events.

MCAF also noted that methane leaks come with other associated pollutants, such as benzene. Benzene is a dangerous carcinogen with particularly harrowing effects on children and babies, like increasing their risk for cancer and asthma attacks.

The group called out Zeldin for engaging "on a dangerous pollution spree" and stated "our children and communities deserve to breathe clean air now, with no delays."

Why is the EPA's delay on methane rules important?

The delay on the methane rules can stop or turn back some important progress being made in reducing benzene and methane pollution. Opponents of the move told Inside Climate News that many companies were already complying or making efforts to comply with the rules.

Thus, a delay disincentivizes some of that movement and gives a lifeline to the worst polluters to keep leaking dangerous pollutants without consequence. That can result in heating the planet to ever-more dangerous levels and exposing children and people of all ages to major health risks.

Hewes noted that some states, like her home state of New Mexico, have their own methane rules, but that the EPA's measures can protect families and residents nationwide.

What's being done about the EPA's delay on methane rules?

MCAF encourages readers and supporters to take local action against Zeldin's moves. Its site and social media accounts are a great place to start learning about the pressing environmental and public health issues facing Americans.

Residents can also push their states to implement their own measures against methane pollution. They can also make their voice heard with their local representatives and within their local community if they're impacted by the pollution of oil and gas companies.

