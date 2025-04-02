Dad shares surprisingly simple hack to fix clogged garbage disposal with common tool: 'You just saved me so much money'

Few things are more aggravating and expensive than plumbing problems at home. One common source of woe is the garbage disposal, which is prone to clogging.

Instead of calling a plumber and spending hundreds of dollars, a TikTok user posted a short video demonstrating how a jam-buster wrench can save the day in seconds.

The scoop

In the 39-second video, TikToker beeisme31 (@dad.who.does) shows a clogged garbage disposal. To fix it, he inserts the jam-buster wrench in the garbage disposal's central hole underneath the sink. After one quick turn, the problem is solved. The video is so brief that a couple of key points aren't covered.

First, for safety reasons, turn off the disposal and water before attempting any repairs. Second, a jam-buster wrench is otherwise known as a garbage disposal wrench. It's quite similar in appearance to a Z-shaped Allen key but larger and specially calibrated for a garbage disposal. That said, the TikToker notes in the comments that an Allen wrench would also work for this hack.

How it's helping

This DIY solution means there's no need to call a plumber to fix the problem. It also means you're not using potentially harmful chemicals found in many common products. For example, over-the-counter blockage clearers use compounds such as sodium hydroxide, which creates heat to clear blockages effectively — but at a cost.

Those chemical compounds are bad news for pipes and drains due to their corrosive nature and can have negative environmental impacts on local water sources.

Natural cleaning products and other chemical-free hacks are not only better for the environment; they're also cheaper and usually involve things you already have around the house. For example, baking soda and vinegar work wonders on many stubborn messes and are available at a fraction of the cost of most leading brands.

What everyone's saying

The clip received several comments. They were mostly appreciative, and there were also a handful of questions and suggestions.

"God bless you just saved me so much money," one person said.

Another wrote, "Thank you so much!! A life saver!"

One commenter asked about what to do next: "Do you need to twist it back after doing this? What does it really do?" The video's creator replied: "You don't need to return to original position. It manually moves the internal blade to clear the clog."

