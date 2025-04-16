Dad reveals simple way to unclog drains without spending a dime: 'A good one for everyone to learn'

A fatherly TikToker (@therealdadhowdoi) gave step-by-step instructions about how to unclog a drain.

Followers and commenters appreciated the tip. One said the tip was "a good one for everyone to learn and remember."

Known for sharing tips and tricks for solving common problems, this dad posted a quick video showing a simple way to unclog a drain.

The steps included preparing by putting a bucket under the drain, removing the P trap – a pipe shaped like the letter "p" – unhooking the lever connected to the plug, cleaning the drain, and then reassembling everything.

Tips like this are super helpful because if you know how to unclog a drain manually, it eliminates the need for harsh chemicals.

Some household products like drain cleaners, stain removers, and nonstick cooking surfaces contain "forever chemicals" (PFAS) that stay in the environment and are linked to health concerns, including reproductive issues and an increased risk of certain cancers.

These chemicals have been found in human blood samples. Due to the nature of their chemical bonds, they degrade very slowly, so they can accumulate in the soil and water supply, damaging the ecology of an area and human health.

There are eco-friendly, healthier solutions to some common household issues, as the TikTok instructional video shows.

Creating your own nontoxic cleaners with common household products such as isopropyl alcohol and baking soda reduces the amount of chemicals you are exposed to and also helps reduce the toxins being released into the environment.

If you store these natural homemade cleaners in reusable containers and use cloths instead of paper towels and other disposable materials, you can also help reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and microplastics being released into the environment.

Cost savings from not purchasing costly household cleaners are another benefit.

By posting this video showing how simple it is to manually clean a drain, this TikToker may help prevent others from using toxic drain cleaner and may inspire people to seek out other eco-friendly solutions for household problems and routine cleaning.

Viewers of the video were thankful for the useful tip.

"Thanks, Dad!" several of them said.

"I had a nasty hair clog and was panicking," reported another. "This saved me!"

"I had a nasty hair clog and was panicking," reported another. "This saved me!"








