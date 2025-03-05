Woman reveals easy DIY trick to clear drains without harsh chemicals: 'I'm never going back'

"I'm never going back to using a drain snake again."

A clogged drain is one of those common occurrences that is not only annoying but also incredibly gross. One TikToker showed their favorite way to get their drains clear without intense chemicals.

The scoop

Sunny (@ugcwithsunny) is a TikTok creator who shares recipes, DIYs, and more with more than 16,000 followers. In one clip, they show how annoying it can be to get a clogged drain.

"It was my first time using this old-school cleaning hack, and I'm never going back to using a drain snake again," they say.

The video starts by showing a clogged sink, with Sunny taking a plastic snake to the drain, saying, "This is nasty." They explain that it was gross and didn't work for them, so they tried a method using just a few common ingredients.

Start by pouring boiling water down the sink to loosen the clog. Next, add some baking soda, making sure it gets well into the drain. Finally, add vinegar to create a chemical reaction that should move the clog through the drain before adding another dose of hot water to flush everything down. It worked for Sunny, so it may work for you too.

How it's helping

Unclogging a drain is one of the times people are most likely to use strong chemicals. Unfortunately, there is a lot of evidence that these chemicals are bad for your pipes and your health. Plumbers like Reid and Pederson Drainage say, "While these caustic chemicals are eliminating your clog, at the same time, they're also eating through your pipes, causing damage that eventually requires sewer line repair or replacement."

Organizations like Treehugger have reported that the active ingredient, "sodium hydroxide, is an irritant that can burn skin and aggravate nose, throat and respiratory airways, so contact with it is best avoided."

Chemicals like this are known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and they can cause health effects that range from lung irritation to cancer. The American Lung Association recommends that you "add ventilation when you use products with VOCs indoors."

In addition to avoiding strong chemicals, using simple ingredients like baking soda and vinegar will also save you money, and these versatile products can be used all over your home for everything from cooking to cleaning.

What everyone's saying

Folks on TikTok loved this simple way to get their drains clear.

"It worked so good," wrote one commenter.

Another was thankful for the savings, saying, "This worked the best, thank you. I did not want to go and buy a bunch of expensive stuff."

Someone else was excited to give this hack a go, writing, "I'm gonna try this!"

