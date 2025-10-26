Expert shares simple hack for unclogging toilets without using plunger: 'Now you saved $300'

Sometimes there is nothing more frustrating than a clogged toilet. Not only can it be a little gross, but putting heaps of elbow grease into the problem doesn't always guarantee that you'll see results.

However, with a little creative thinking and a touch of physics, you just might be able to unclog that stubborn toilet in a fraction of the time.

The scoop

Cleaning and renovation expert Ley (@cleaningnator) shared a quick TikTok that demonstrated a simple hack designed to make your life a whole lot easier.

In the video, Ley showcased a clogged toilet that would not flush right. But instead of calling the plumber, they reached for a bathroom tool that you might not expect. Instead of using a plunger, the TikToker used a toilet scrubber.

"Try to create pressure into the hole and you're going to find the result that you're looking for," said Ley. After inserting the scrubber deep into the toilet drain, the expert recommends forcefully swirling the tool around for a few moments. After some time, the pressure created by the action should be able to free up the clog.

"Now you saved $300," Ley wrote.

How it's helping

While not every clog will be easily handled by the hack, it may be a great method to save you some time on a stubborn minor problem. As mentioned by Ley, it could also keep some of your hard-earned money in your pocket.

A plumber typically charges anywhere between $100 to $300 for a simple toilet clog. However, costs can skyrocket to well over $500 for more complex issues requiring specialized equipment and methods. The price can also greatly depend on the time needed to fix the problem and whether it is deemed a potential emergency, which can often result in after-hours service fees.

By maintaining efficiency in your fixtures, you can help preserve water resources, saving you money in the long run. A leaky or clogged toilet can also lead to wasted water and increase the potential for untreated sewage to flow into the groundwater and local streams, polluting them and harming wildlife.

What everyone's saying

The plumbing hack appeared to win over a few users in the comments section.

"I tried the plunger all night and nothing and just did this and it worked right away," one commenter revealed.

"Holy cow, honestly I bought two different types of plungers and nothing worked. I tried the brush and it worked," another user wrote.

"I felt like a plumber and very much impressed my friend when I fixed her toilet for her," a third commenter boasted.

