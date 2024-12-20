Outdated 200-year-old infrastructure leaves city streets and homes submerged in raw sewage — here's why

It may surprise some New Jersey residents to learn that their sewer systems are more or less the same as when they were installed nearly 200 years ago. And with more strain than ever being put on these systems due to increased precipitation and sea levels, this doesn't bode well for the plumbing.

What's happening?

NJ.com reported on the issue, which has concerned scientists and officials for decades now.

Their primary worry is the structure of the system. In a combined sewage model, both sewage and rainwater are moved through the same network of pipes. Unfortunately, that means that when excessive amounts of rainwater enter the system, the wastewater in the pipes can back up into streets and even into homes.

Rain and precipitation are already on the rise due to warming weather and a water cycle that's been significantly disrupted by human-driven pollution, particularly from dirty fuels. And with sea level rise being fueled by the same rising temperatures, the issue is a self-reinforcing cycle of disaster.

With higher water levels, it's more difficult for runoff during storms to discharge into nearby bodies of water. And the more water that remains behind, the more likely it is that sewage overflows and flooding will occur.

Why is this so concerning?

Sewage floods aren't just unsightly. They're also a public health threat. NJ.com referenced several health issues linked to untreated sewage and stormwater runoff, including respiratory, gastrointestinal, skin, ear, eye, nose, and throat diseases.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

And New Jersey is hardly the only place facing these threats. Many coastal cities, which installed their combined sewage systems in the 1850s, are now facing similar dilemmas.

After all, while the weather is set to continue growing more severe, the option of replacing sewage systems isn't getting any cheaper. In fact, NJ.com estimated that fixing them would take decades and cost $4 billion, much of which would be shouldered by locals financially.

What's being done about this?

While an overhaul of the sewage systems might be most effective in the long run, experts are looking for shorter-term solutions to avoid the worst of the flooding in the meantime.

🗣️ Should the government be allowed to restrict how much water we use?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

For example, research done by Drexel University proposed a "Pennsauken disconnection," a solution in which diverting stormwater from the upstream town of Pennsauken could help reduce the risk of flooding for Cramer Hill, per NJ.com.

Ultimately, though, the best way to mitigate the worst of the flooding is to work to reduce planet-warming pollution, whether through changing how you use energy, how you get around, what you eat, or where and how often you shop.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.