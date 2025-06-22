Dad shares no-mess technique to fix clogged toilets: 'Saved me a lot of money'

A TikTok video offers a mess-free solution to one of the most dreaded household problems: a clogged toilet. Dave Doc DIY (@dave_doc_diy) demonstrates a simple and surprisingly clean hack using nothing more than a plunger, his bare hands, and a little household know-how.

The scoop

Dave shares a clogged toilet in his home that he says he'll be able to plunge without water overflowing and getting all over the floor.

Dave grabs a regular plunger, pulls its base back, and fills the plunger with toilet water while slowly inserting it into the toilet bowl. "I'm going to get as much water in there as I can," he says in the video.

He begins pumping the plunger with low pressure, and in just 15 to 20 seconds, the clog is gone.

How it's helping

For some homeowners, clogged toilets can quickly spiral into expensive calls to a plumber. This method helps resolve minor clogs with ease and without chemicals, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars.

By catching the clog before it overflows and keeping water in the toilet bowl, Dave prevents a potential catastrophe. Excess water from clogged toilets can strain the local sewer system, potentially causing sewage to overflow into nearby water bodies or septic tanks. This not only contributes to water pollution but can also harm local ecosystems.

What everyone's saying

Dozens of viewers gave this hack a try and raved about its success.

"I've been trying to unclog my toilet for hours," one said. "Tried your technique and it worked in less than 20 [seconds]."

"Great advice I appreciate you sharing," wrote another. "Definitely did the trick."

One user said they were extremely close to hiring someone to fix their clogged toilet. "Literally saved me a lot of money," they added.

Dave concludes the video by saying, "Next time you have that big clog where you don't want to overflow it, and you don't want anyone to know about it, I hope this video helped you out."

You really never know when you might need this hack.

