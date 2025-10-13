Plumber shares money-saving tips to fix clogged shower on your own: 'Works like magic'

Clogged shower drains are one of those small household annoyances we all have to deal with — but one plumber's simple hack is making waves for solving it without harsh chemicals or expensive tools. In a YouTube short video, a home repair expert demonstrates how to unclog a shower drain using nothing more than a toilet plunger.

The scoop

Instead of pouring chemical drain cleaners down the pipe (which can damage plumbing and pollute waterways), creator Plumber John (@plumberjohn) shows how to use a few strong plunges to break up the clog and get water flowing freely again. The method uses air pressure and good-old elbow grease rather than harmful chemicals, offering a quick, clean, and eco-friendly fix for a common problem.

"If you ever have a backup in your shower or even your sink, you wouldn't think to do this, but try the plunger. I guarantee this will help," he said.

To do it, just make sure there's enough standing water in the shower to cover the plunger's rubber cup, creating a tight seal. Hold the plunger upright over the drain and push down firmly several times to force air through the pipes. The pressure dislodges hair, soap scum, and other debris that clog it up. Once the clog breaks free, rinse the drain thoroughly with hot water to flush out any remaining buildup.

This same trick can work for bathroom sinks or tubs, though it's not a bad idea to have a separate plunger dedicated to non-toilet use. This hack is an inexpensive fix that avoids pouring toxins into your plumbing system and saves you from buying single-use plastic drain cleaner bottles.

How it's helping

Aside from being cheap and effective, this hack keeps chemical drain openers — many of which contain sodium hydroxide and bleach — out of your home and local waterways. Those products can corrode pipes and harm aquatic life when washed into the environment. By using mechanical methods like plunging or natural solutions such as baking soda and vinegar, homeowners can protect their plumbing and the planet at the same time.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Reducing our reliance on store-bought cleaners also cuts down on plastic waste from disposable bottles. For more ways to clean safely and sustainably, check out these tips for using natural cleaning products and explore similar eco-friendly cleaning hacks.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were quick to thank the creator for sharing such a practical tip.

"Just tried this and it works like magic!!!!" one user wrote. Another added, "This actually worked. I have 3 cats and found 4 bottle caps that were clogging my drain." One user shared, "Worked well & cost me nothing. I had tried sodium carbonate and vinegar initially without any success."

As one commenter summed it up, "Shut the front door."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.