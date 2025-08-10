Homeowner shares easy way to unclog toilet without plunger: 'Worked like magic'

A clogged toilet can be anything from a nuisance to a nightmare.

If you find yourself with a clogged toilet and without a plunger, TikTok user Dave Doc (@dave_doc_diy) shared a hack for getting everything working again.

The scoop

In his video, Dave, whose 2-year-old put a bunch of toilet paper into the toilet, shows how to unclog a toilet with a toilet brush instead of a plunger.

He explains that the main goal when a toilet is clogged is to get the water pushing and pulling in the drain to create pressure to break up whatever is causing the clog.

He moves the brush back and forth quickly until enough force is generated to undo the blockage and allow the water to drain away.

With a flush test, he shows that he is good to go.

How it's helping

This hack is great for if you find yourself in a predicament where you may not have access to a plunger.

It can also save you some money, as you can use the cleaning brush for multiple purposes rather than purchasing a new product or hiring someone to unclog the system.

This method also avoids harsh chemicals that are sometimes used to unclog pipes. While effective, these chemicals can be dangerous to humans and pipes.

As Maintain Drains explained, "Inhalation of fumes can irritate the respiratory system, and accidental splashes can cause burns to the skin or eyes." The same source also noted that the chemicals can harm wildlife after entering waterways and damage plumbing over time because of their corrosive properties.

What everyone's saying

Many in the comments were thankful for the tip.

One summed up the general sentiment: "Thank you this literally saved me tonight!"

In an age where many look to YouTube or TikTok for answers to common questions, DIY advice like Dave Doc's is invaluable.

Many were also surprised that the tip worked so well.

One commenter wrote, "Thank you so much I just did it and worked like magic."

