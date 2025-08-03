Expert shares little-known trick to unclog toilets without a plunger: 'We almost called a plumber'

As many of us have experienced, a clogged toilet with no plunger in sight is a total cringe scenario. But one TikTok creator has shared a simple, budget-friendly solution that can help fix the problem fast using something else you might already have at home: Epsom salts.

This unexpected bathroom hack is affordable, and it just might save you from a messy (and embarrassing) emergency.

The scoop

In the clip, creator Ken Long (@ken.c.long) shows viewers how to unclog a toilet without a plunger by pouring a cup of Epsom salts directly into the toilet bowl and letting it sit for 15 minutes. "These salts contain magnesium sulfate, which reacts with water, creating a fizzing effect," he explains. "This reaction helps break down waste and loosen the clog."

Long continues: "Pour four cups of warm water into the bowl — but make sure it's not boiling water, or you can crack the porcelain. Pouring the water adds gentle force and a little bit of heat to help push things through." From there, Long says to flush the toilet, and you should be clog-free.

How it's helping

Beyond being a quick fix, this trick can save homeowners money. Plumbing visits can cost $180 to $500 per call, according to HomeAdvisor. By skipping the service and DIY-ing the job, you're keeping cash in your pocket and possibly avoiding damage from overflow or a burst pipe (a potential problem especially during wintertime).

This method also helps reduce unnecessary water waste. A clogged toilet often means repeated flushing or using gallons of water to manually clear the bowl. A salt-based approach limits that waste, creating a cleaner, more efficient household.

It also lets homeowners steer clear of chemical cleaners, which can harm the environment long after they've cleared your pipes. Simple hacks such as this make a measurable impact on the environment when everyone is aware of them.

What everyone's saying

While some commenters seemed to have trouble getting this hack to work, most of them were impressed. "Thank you so much!!! It worked!!" one wrote. Another said: "[Thank you.] We almost called a plumber."

Many viewers asked if the trick would work on other clogs, such as in the sink or bathtub. For the bathtub, one user shared their own natural solution: "Vinegar and baking soda. Then put a washcloth in the drain. Google for better instructions."

