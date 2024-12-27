Homeowner battles invasive pest after failed attempt at eradication: 'How do I kill this thing forever?'

A homeowner struggling with an invasive tree species turned to the subreddit r/landscaping for help.

"How do I kill this thing forever???" they asked, explaining that they had already tried chopping down the Tree of Heaven, and it had instead started growing ferociously from saplings.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I want to create a eco oasis with all kinds of native wild flowers and native fungi, but I can't do so with this landscaping demon," they lamented.

Commenters analyzed the photo that the OP included and offered a variety of suggestions. "A lot of invasives there, I don't see tree of heaven though," one person said. "Either way, your yard needs nuked. … this needs lots of herbicide to control this."

Herbicide can be highly effective if used in contained settings. However, many gardeners avoid it at all costs due to the toxic ingredients it contains, which can contaminate other aspects of the landscape if not applied properly.

"You can cover the whole thing with cardboard," another person suggested instead. "That will disintegrate and mulch and will suppress anything from coming out, you could suffocate it all out with black plastic, although I'm not a fan of that method but it certainly will work but we keep coming back."

Another had a third idea. "A goat would clean that up for you," they offered. Indeed, many people do utilize goats — which you can often borrow or rent from farms or rescues — to clear overgrown areas. However, that's usually just the first step in combating invasives like these, which are thusly named for their ability to grow against the odds and quickly steal natural resources away from native plants.

"I think it's ironic that it's called Tree of Heaven cause in reality, it's a tree of h***," one person pointed out. "They pop up everywhere, and if you don't catch them right away, you have to dig out the roots. … we have been in a fighting battle with them for 3 years now."

However, once the OP is able to clear their yard of invasives, a thorough approach to rewilding using beneficial native species will create a thriving pollinator haven and an all-around healthier, more balanced ecosystem.

If you're looking to get started rewilding your own yard, check out TCD's guide here.

