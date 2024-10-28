Gardener shares incredible before-and-after photos after removing choking invasive plant: 'Such a scourge'

Also known as Chinese silvergrass, miscanthus is an invasive species in the United States.

A gardener who got rid of a nuisance plant in their backyard took to Reddit to show off the spectacular results.

In place of Chinese miscanthus, they went with a native plant prairie. The small space was surrounded by lush, densely packed evergreens, and the native plants added more greenery with a pop of purple flowers. After the poster tossed in some fresh pine bark mulch and watered the area, the renewed garden took on the appearance of an oasis.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Also known as Chinese silvergrass, miscanthus is an invasive species in the United States. It can grow to 12 feet and crowds out native vegetation. "The grass is also extremely flammable and increases fire risks of invaded areas," the Invasive Plant Atlas of the United States reported. "It is native to Asia and was introduced into the United States for ornamental purposes during the late 1800s."

Invasive species cost the country $20 billion annually in mitigation efforts and lost resources. They damage our natural ecosystems by outcompeting other species for nutrients, including sunlight and water.

This poster took the right steps to remedy the issue by turning to native plants, which have adapted over thousands of years to thrive in their environments. If you like the look, you can start small — replacing even just part of your traditional turfgrass or nonnative lawn with native alternatives can save you money on fertilizer, pesticides, maintenance, and water.

Trends in this sphere include rewilding, xeriscaping, and planting clover. Your yard will look better, and pollinators and other wildlife will thank you by paying regular visits, proving you did right by them and Mother Earth.

FROM OUR PARTNER How to cash in on your body's most abundant protein Did you know the body produces 1-2% less collagen protein per year, starting in your 30s? As the most abundant protein in the body, its decline is a major contributor to signs of aging. Luckily, you can help restore collagen levels with NativePath for cartilage support, joint relief, and skin and nail health — with no fillers or "junk." In one study, postmenopausal women who took 5 grams of collagen a day saw a 7% increase in bone density over the course of a year — that's just how powerful collagen replacement can be. Simply add two flavorless, easily dissolvable scoops to your favorite drink to get 18 grams of protein that promotes bone health, digestion, and more. 👏 Plus: TCD readers can get 45% off NativePath Collagen — along with free shipping. Learn more

"Lovely!" one commenter wrote.

Another said: "Thank you! Miscanthus is such a scourge to the local environment. I have seen it [completely] overtake native grasslands."

🗣️ Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.