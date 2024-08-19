Gardener shares breathtaking images of lawn rewilding project: 'This is absolutely glorious'

"This gives me lots of inspiration!"

A gardener stunned Redditors with images of their vibrant native-plant lawn in northwest Illinois (Zone 5b).

The colorful blooms are a result of a four-year rewilding project. After removing their grass lawn, they planted over a hundred different native plant species, including black-eyed Susans, wild bergamot, mistflowers, and false sunflowers.

Redditors were blown away by the gorgeous flower variety thriving across the gardener's yard.

"So epic!" wrote one user. "My natives are all still young as we've only been in our current place for 1.5 years so far but I'm looking forward to mine becoming as wild and happy as yours very soon."

"This is absolutely glorious!!" commented another Redditor. "I'm in the process of 'rewilding.' This gives me lots of inspiration!"

Rewilding is the process of restoring a landscape to its natural ecosystem without using any toxic pesticides, according to Wild Yard's definition. When you rewild your yard, you are helping your lawn return to its natural state, encouraging flora and fauna to grow and roam freely.

Transitioning away from a grass yard to a native-plant lawn is an example of rewilding. Since native plants are at the base of the food chain, they are crucial for the local ecosystem, protecting the region's biodiversity.

Native plants attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, and also provide foraging spots for insects and birds. By growing native plants in your yard, you help support the entire local ecosystem.

Growing native plants instead of grass is also a great way to save time and money on lawn maintenance. Native plants not only conserve water but also do not require a lot of fertilizer to grow successfully. Each year, you can save $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control after switching to a native-plant lawn.

"You have cultivated a truly beautiful garden," wrote one user.

"Gorgeous," responded another Redditor. "I would love to walk around your pathways."

