Homeowner shares 'absolutely gorgeous' before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'Beautiful pollinator buffet'

A stunning transformation of a homeowner's front lawn has piqued the interest of many Redditors. The homeowner shared before-and-after photos of their front lawn on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. While the lawn lacked diversity and color before, the after photo showcases an abundance of native plants, which are easy to maintain and great for the ecosystem.

"Absolutely gorgeous," wrote one commenter. "Went from boring and useless to a beautiful pollinator buffet!"

In the comment section, the homeowner shared tips on how they achieved such a lively yard.

"The year before I installed a much smaller garden in the back to work out any issues," they wrote. "Then I planned the front garden. I used graph paper to plot out the front yard, then figured out where the beech tree's shade started."

They put together a plant list and sourced the native plants from a local native organization called Earth Sangha, which is "awesome," according to the homeowner.

Native gardening is pervading lawns worldwide. It's not just the beauty that captures the minds of homeowners but the money-saving and time-saving benefits once the garden is installed. The U.S. Forest Service suggests switching to native plants for multiple reasons. They do not require fertilizers, bypassing pesticides that harm ecosystems. Less water is needed, reducing water bills while saving groundwater, which is helpful during drought years. Native plants also do not require mowing, reducing labor time.

The Cool Down's guide to upgrading to a natural lawn estimates that "you could save $225 per year on water [and] $100 on fertilizer and pesticides," effectively slicing the cost of relandscaping a garden twice a year.

It is no secret that the pollinator population has been drastically reduced in recent years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service mentions that one reason is that pollinators' habitats are decreasing, creating fewer places to feed and breed. Revitalizing these spaces through native plant gardens is key to increasing pollinators' habitats so that plants and humans can continue to reap the benefits.

The Virginia homeowner considered this when establishing their new garden. Redditors applauded their feat.

"Stunning!" wrote one commenter. "Congratulations, and thank you for doing your part to restore the habitat."

