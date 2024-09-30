Conservationists join forces to fight invasive plant overtaking state forest: 'It's not an easy feat'

This community-led approach is the most effective way to win in this ongoing forest-floor battle.

Honeysuckle may be strong — but the united front at the Heartland Conservation Alliance is stronger.

Flatland KC recently reported on the ongoing efforts to eradicate the extremely invasive plant species from a land preserve near Missouri's Blue River.

Honeysuckle came to Missouri many years ago, when it was introduced for landscaping, but it's since run rampant throughout the state. Its fast-growing roots regularly choke out the native plants that are so critical for a healthy ecosystem, depriving them of their share of water and nutrients.

That's why the team at the Heartland Overlook Preserve is taking an "all hands on deck" approach in order to eliminate the honeysuckle for good.









Jessica Hartel, senior director of conservation and education at the HCA, told Flatland: "We were interested in exploring different techniques at the site, because you ask like 10 different ecologists or conservationists or whatever what the best approach to removing honeysuckle is and you literally will get like 10 different answers. It's not an easy feat."

One tactic they're trying is the use of eco-grazers, aka sheep. They partnered with Good Oak, a regenerative farming and ecological restoration organization that brought 25 sheep to the preserve; they spent several days munching on the nutritious honeysuckle leaves until there was nothing left.

But because the seeds linger in the ground, it will take many rounds and many years to fully eliminate the invasive species. That's why the HCA also invited the Native Lands Restoration Collaborative to use a complementary approach: removal, and planting of native species, by hand.

Executive director Courtney Masterson told Flatland that this approach, while slower than other methods, is highly effective at quickly anchoring the soil. This is because native plants have deeper roots than most other wildflowers and trees. Anchoring the soil like this is necessary to prevent erosion, especially at a steeply sloped site like this one.

But even with the combined approaches for removal, Masterson also pointed out that the site will need to be "defended in perpetuity" against the reintroduction of honeysuckle.

Regardless, Hartel emphasized, the community-led approach is the most effective way to win in this ongoing forest-floor battle.

