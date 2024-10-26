Homeowner shares dilemma after expert suggests using toxic herbicide on property: 'I would avoid using it'

"I'm not at all opposed to manually weeding, but I guess I don't wanna have to dig these suckers out by hand every 2 weeks for eternity."

Pulling weeds by hand is a nonstop, laborious chore that leads many gardeners to look for easier yard solutions.

One gardener posted a question to r/gardening, asking for advice about whether to use Diquat herbicide on weeds around raised plant beds.

The gardener's arborist suggested using Diquat to kill weeds in the decomposed gravel. But the gardener was concerned that the chemical product would harm the soil and plant health.

"I'm not at all opposed to manually weeding, but I guess I don't wanna have to dig these suckers out by hand every 2 weeks for eternity," the gardener wrote in the post.

However, the gardener was right to be concerned because research links Diquat to numerous health and environmental risks.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the herbicide causes severe skin and eye irritation and can be fatal if absorbed through the skin, swallowed, or inhaled.

The Merck Veterinary Manual warns that Diquat harms animals' gastrointestinal tracts and can also cause mouth lesions, skin irritation, and death.

In the environment, Diquat binds strongly to soil and does not degrade, so it remains where applied indefinitely and may affect any plant you put in your garden.

Better alternatives are pulling weeds by hand, using a hoe, or trying a chemical-free DIY weed control solution. Many gardeners have successfully used leftover sawdust and boiling water to kill weeds safely and effectively.

When you grow a natural lawn without chemicals, you give your garden the best opportunity to thrive while keeping people and pets safe. Herbicide-free gardens also protect your soil's microbiome and prevent chemicals from seeping into groundwater for a cleaner, healthier planet.

Reddit users offered the original poster advice about avoiding Diquat and managing the weeds naturally.

"Don't use herbicides, ever," one advised. "Most contain glyphosate which kills bees and other pollinators."

Another wrote: "I would avoid using it around my garden. Use a scuffle hoe to keep them knocked down."

"I would use something to suffocate the weeds, lots of cardboard everywhere to start to kill everything off and then just another layer of wood chips or muIch every couple years to keep nothing from growing," someone else suggested.

