Gardener shares brilliant idea for using old toilet paper tubes: 'Holy cow that's genius'

Foodie and crafter Kippi (@kippiathome7885) has a clever way of reusing a common household item in her garden and was keen to show it to her YouTube subscribers.

The scoop

"Don't throw away paper towel rolls," she wrote in the video. "Plant them!"

Kippi then demonstrated how she does so, cutting slits into one side of empty toilet paper rolls and folding the flaps inward. She filled them with soil and seeds to get them sprouted before planting them in her garden, roll and all.

Kippi isn't alone, either. Lots of other gardeners have vouched for this method of making seedling starters. Others use plastic containers, including those used to hold grapes.

Toilet paper rolls are handy in a lot of other circumstances, too. They keep pets happy, make great toys for toddlers, and work as firestarters.

How it's helping

Reusing packaging saves money on buying gardening supplies and eases the hassle of transplanting young plants.

Best of all, it shows how biodegradable material such as cardboard can find a useful second life. When sent to landfills, paper and cardboard emit methane as they decompose. However, using cardboard in gardening and composting provides it access to oxygen, preventing the creation of methane.

Methane traps heat in the atmosphere, exacerbating destructive weather events such as floods and droughts. These trends incur massive costs for farmers as well as homeowners. By finding a better home for cardboard than the trash heap, it's possible to help curb these negative outcomes.

Using plastic containers for seedlings is helpful too, as they're notoriously difficult to recycle.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were on board with using toilet paper rolls as seed starters in the garden.

"Holy cow that's genius!!" one person wrote.

"I'm trying this next year! Very cool!" another said.

