Gardener shares clever hack using old plastic containers: 'Very helpful'

"My kids go through like 2 a day."

by Simon Sage
One Reddit user's clever hack involved using clamshell grape containers to grow seedlings.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user recently showed off the clever way they started the planting season to the community at r/NativePlantGardening

The scoop

"I don't even know where I'll put these but I'm sure I'll find space somewhere," the original poster wrote, alongside a photo of a row of plastic packages jury-rigged for growing seedlings. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

Inside the clamshell packages, the poster was growing a cardinal flower, great blue lobelia, partridge pea, sweet everlasting, giant purple hyssop, and native hibiscus.

While the poster relied on containers that used to hold grapes, many other gardeners have used takeout containers, beauty care containers, and spare lids to support their gardening needs. 

How it's helping

Finding creative uses for plastic packaging is a great way to save a few bucks on buying new gardening supplies, but that's far from the only benefit. 

By avoiding sending plastic waste to landfills, it's possible to prevent a wealth of safety hazards to wildlife. Those hazards can extend to people as well. Over time, plastic items shed particles that end up in soil and the food we eat. When ingested, microplastics can pose a range of risks to digestive, endocrine, and immune health.  

While reusing containers is a great way to keep plastic useful, it's better still to prevent plastic use in the first place. The material is notoriously difficult to recycle, so even once it reaches its end of life in the garden, it may end up contributing to the same problems. 

What everyone's saying

Reddit users were inspired by the original poster's clever use of containers they already had kicking around. 

"Very helpful , I'm starting with jugs but may go to the clamshell grape containers also," one community member said

"Omg I'm saving all the berry containers from now on. My kids go through like 2 a day," another replied

