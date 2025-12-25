Woman demonstrates brilliant trick using old toilet paper tubes: 'This is perfect'

This home hack is a great way to repurpose toilet paper rolls into a fun enrichment activity for pets.

TikToker Mochi and Cheddar (@mochiandcheddar1) showed followers an innovative way to make old toilet paper tubes entertaining and rewarding for cats.

The scoop

The TikToker starts by cleaning the tubes of any excess toilet paper bits, making sure just the brown inner roll remains.

Then, she cuts the rolls into little rings, about an inch thick each.

After she has several rings, she tapes them up in different spots along a flat, unobstructed wall space in her home.

She places treats in a few of the rings so that her cats have to hunt for them, not knowing which rings have treats and which don't.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

How it's helping

Something as simple as taped-up toilet paper tubes can provide exercise, enrichment, and entertainment in a cat's life.

Some pet owners may not always have all the time in the world to play with their animals, and hacks like the one shown by Mochi and Cheddar are a way to keep fun self-sufficient.

The hack is cheap and effective in giving cats a reward for curiosity and creativity.

Pets need time spent engaging their playful sides to stay healthy and happy. Cats especially enjoy using their hunting instincts to catch prey, even if that prey is a feather toy, a fake mouse, or a treat in a toilet paper roll.

Beyond the easy supplement to a pet owner's routine, this hack also uses an item people already have.

What better way to repurpose cardboard tubes that would otherwise just be thrown away? No extra cost, just fun for pets and parents alike.

Even better, the reduced waste helps landfills stay manageable and keeps money in people's pockets.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the TikTok hack were glad to find a cheap, effective way to keep their cats content and inquisitive, while converting something as unassuming as a toilet paper tube into a treasure hunt.

"This is perfect because my cat already loves jumping and getting the walls," one person said.

Another added that they were thrilled "to try this. something easy so I don't get frustrated and stop. I think I'll put them in random places in the apartment."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.