Woman demonstrates brilliant trick using old toilet paper tubes: 'This is perfect'

This home hack is a great way to repurpose toilet paper rolls into a fun enrichment activity for pets.
TikToker Mochi and Cheddar (@mochiandcheddar1) showed followers an innovative way to make old toilet paper tubes entertaining and rewarding for cats.
@mochiandcheddar1 Follow for more enrichment ideas for your cat! Enrichment activities are good for their little hunter brains, keep them busy, and are so adorable to watch . . #catenrichment #catmomlife #healthycat #happycat #catlover ♬ It's Tricky - RUN DMC
The scoop
The TikToker starts by cleaning the tubes of any excess toilet paper bits, making sure just the brown inner roll remains.
Then, she cuts the rolls into little rings, about an inch thick each.
After she has several rings, she tapes them up in different spots along a flat, unobstructed wall space in her home.
She places treats in a few of the rings so that her cats have to hunt for them, not knowing which rings have treats and which don't.
|
Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives
Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.
Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.
Learn more →
How it's helping
Something as simple as taped-up toilet paper tubes can provide exercise, enrichment, and entertainment in a cat's life.
Some pet owners may not always have all the time in the world to play with their animals, and hacks like the one shown by Mochi and Cheddar are a way to keep fun self-sufficient.
The hack is cheap and effective in giving cats a reward for curiosity and creativity.
Pets need time spent engaging their playful sides to stay healthy and happy. Cats especially enjoy using their hunting instincts to catch prey, even if that prey is a feather toy, a fake mouse, or a treat in a toilet paper roll.
TCD Picks » Upway Spotlight
💡Upway makes it easy to find discounts of up to 60% on premium e-bike brands
|
Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?
Letting me trade for new stuff 👕
Making it as easy as possible ⚡
Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️
Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.
Beyond the easy supplement to a pet owner's routine, this hack also uses an item people already have.
What better way to repurpose cardboard tubes that would otherwise just be thrown away? No extra cost, just fun for pets and parents alike.
Even better, the reduced waste helps landfills stay manageable and keeps money in people's pockets.
What everyone's saying
Commenters on the TikTok hack were glad to find a cheap, effective way to keep their cats content and inquisitive, while converting something as unassuming as a toilet paper tube into a treasure hunt.
"This is perfect because my cat already loves jumping and getting the walls," one person said.
Another added that they were thrilled "to try this. something easy so I don't get frustrated and stop. I think I'll put them in random places in the apartment."
Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.