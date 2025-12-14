Homeowner concerned after attempting to use old toilet paper rolls for gardening hack: 'Please help'

Toilet paper rolls are a popular tool for making DIY seed starters at home. However, one gardener found that they could get moldy, so they asked for assistance on how to salvage the plants.

The scoop

A Reddit user asked for advice in r/VegetableGardening about dealing with the mold they found growing on their seed starters.

"Please help! I saw people using paper towel rolls as seed starters and I wanted to try it," they wrote. "But they started growing mold … can the plants be saved?"

Cardboard rolls serve as small vessels for germinating seeds.

All you have to do is cut a roll in half and fold one opening flat to create a base. Once the cardboard is in a pot-like shape, you can fill it with soil and place your seeds. After the seedlings sprout, you can plant these rolls directly into your garden because cardboard is compostable.

Sometimes mold can grow on the cardboard, but it generally isn't harmful toward the plant. In fact, certain fungi can benefit your soil. Mold can attract disease and pests, so it's important to avoid overwatering and ensure proper drainage, according to The Spruce.





How it's helping

Toilet paper and other cardboard rolls are common pieces of household waste. While they can be recycled, it's always great to find new ways to repurpose old packaging and containers.

This saves you money and time by helping you avoid an unnecessary trip to the store. Plus, it keeps perfectly usable items out of dumps, where they would otherwise sit and contribute to heat-trapping pollution.

Easy gardening hacks like this also encourage homeowners to grow their own plants including produce. When you grow your own food, you can yield about $600 in fruits and veggies annually. This can help you guard yourself against rising grocery costs.

What everyone's saying

To the Reddit user's relief, fellow gardeners assured them that mold on their cardboard seed starters is mostly harmless.

"I use them every year, and yes, I get some mold," one person wrote. "I've done the same with newspaper cups. A little mold doesn't seem to hurt the seedlings, though. Making sure they get good air circulation cuts down on the mold growth, and helps the seedlings grow more sturdy stems. I use a small oscillating fan in the room for a gentle breeze."

"Mold isn't bad for plants, in many cases it can actually be beneficial," another said. "But in the future I'd suggest old yogurt containers with holes in the bottom."

