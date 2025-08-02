Farmers scramble as unexpected conditions impact planting season: 'Many growers have exited the industry'

"Others are still going but wondering why they're doing it."

Farmers in Canada's three prairie provinces, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, were set to finish seeding earlier in the season than usual. Unfortunately, dry conditions in the country may cancel out the benefits of seeding early, according to The Western Producer.

What's happening?

Seeding of canola crops usually begins in May for the Canadian prairie provinces, once the cold of winter has gone. However, early seeding can lead to a higher yield. According to the Producer, Saskatchewan completed planting by June 9, while Manitoba and Alberta were 99% done by June 10 and June 3, respectively.

However, precipitation in the prairie provinces has been lower than average. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, growing areas experienced precipitation at least 10 millimeters below average between May 10 and June 9. In some areas, there were deficits of more than 50 millimeters of precipitation. The Canadian Drought Monitor reports that 72% of growing areas were "either abnormally dry or in some degree of drought as of May 31," per the Producer.

Why is the drought in the Prairie provinces important?

According to Canadian Geographic, Canadian summers are being impacted by heat domes, which occur when high pressure becomes trapped in a jet stream. This prevents condensation from forming, creating more heat and less precipitation.

"Canada is warming at more than twice the global average," said Brett Huson, a research associate with the Prairie Climate Centre, per Canadian Geographic. "We're going to have warmer temperatures, we're going to have longer drought periods, and the shifting precipitation patterns are creating ideal conditions for these large-scale wildfires to happen."

In addition to hotter temperatures and wildfires, less precipitation during the summer also impacts the price of food for consumers. The contract for rapeseed canola has risen by more than $100 per tonne (just over a ton) since April. On June 12, it eclipsed $700 per tonne.

"If conditions persist, $700 per tonne or more for canola could be a familiar sight in the coming months," Adam Peleshaty wrote for the Producer. U.S. tariffs on canola are also adding pressure to farmers in the region, according to Reuters.

This increase in price results in a higher price for the consumer. According to Time, the price of vegetables, for example, has grown by 80% year over year because of California droughts and wildfires. The Guardian reported that rising prices could also lead to "malnutrition, political upheaval, and social unrest."

Droughts have been a major cause of concern for farmers in the Canadian provinces, causing some farmers to cut their losses and leave.

"Many growers have exited the industry … and more are thinking of following suit. Others are still going but wondering why they're doing it," wrote BC Business of an account from an Okanagan, British Columbia, farmer.

Farmers across the world, from Ukraine to China, have also been dealing with similar fallout in their crops because of less rain.

What's being done about the price of canola crops?

For Canadian canola farmers, the Canadian Grain Commission has some protections in place for protecting farmers and is working on improving its systems. The Canola Council of Canada also aims for a strategic plan to stabilize and provide a framework for affordable canola growth that meets demand.

As a consumer, if you are struggling with higher grocery prices, you can find ways to save money with better planning and tools to find reduced prices.

As a consumer, if you are struggling with higher grocery prices, you can find ways to save money with better planning and tools to find reduced prices.