Traveller shares 'brilliant' hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Thought I was the only one'

It's incredible how the simplest items come with more utility than we give them credit for.

In this case, a Redditor demonstrated a unique use for empty toilet paper rolls in the r/wicked_edge forum.

"How do you protect your brush when traveling?" the original poster asked. "I've used this method a few times now without issue."

Photo Credit: Reddit

They showed how the humble toilet paper roll is the perfect protective sleeve for a shaving brush.

What makes this hack even better is that there is absolutely nothing to it. Simply save one of the cardboard tubes next time the roll runs out, and the brush fits snugly inside.

The bristles will not bend or fray when the other items in your bag move, and any leaking toiletries are less likely to cover the fibers.

This is an example of something so simple that people are amazed they didn't think of it before.

While the brush protector is one idea, toilet paper rolls can also be used to hold, organize, or shield small items like cotton swabs, makeup accessories, toothbrushes, and small charging cables.

Pill bottles repurposed as tiny survival kits, glass food jars becoming plant propagators, and plastic bottles turned into plant greenhouses are other examples of ways that everyday items can be put to good use instead of going in the trash.

Sure, these might seem like small things, but positive actions add up quickly. Reusing existing items encourages us to buy fewer products, which saves us money and stops our homes from becoming cluttered.

It also reduces the amount of garbage that heads to methane-producing landfills all over the country. This gas is 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide in planet-warming potential, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It's not just a landfill problem either. The United States has an extensive and growing issue with litter. In 2020, the National Litter Study concluded that there were roughly 50 billion pieces of litter on roads and waterways throughout the country.

Even if you can't reuse something, it's helpful to know your recycling options. Who knows? Some of your old things that have been lying around unused for months or years may even be profitable.

Most of the commenters said this hack is a fantastic idea, especially for keeping the bristles straight and clean.

"Pretty brilliant!" said one response. "I'm gonna have to use that one."

"I thought I was the only one who did this!" another person added. "It's great if you have to chuck it in your dopp with a bunch of other stuff."

