Expert gardener demonstrates affordable method to speed up new plant growth: 'This is the real deal'

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: TikTok

Gardening tips are the best because they're usually given after trial and error, meaning the hard work is already done for you. They're even better when they save you money by repurposing what you already have.

The scoop

Gardener and TikToker Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) says, "Don't throw out plastic containers!"

@wyseguide

I'm just about to pull out all of my saved plastic jugs from last year so I thought this was a good reminder for all of a way to use there in the garden!

♬ original sound - Kaleb Wyse

Kaleb's video shows how to make plants flourish by saving your milk cartons, vinegar jugs, and the like to benefit your spring and fall garden when you're ready to plant seeds.

First, clean, empty, and rinse it out. Once that's done, cut off about an inch or more from the bottom. You can make a puncture hole with a knife and use the scissors from there. 



Kaleb suggests that the bottom can be used as a water tray for potted plants.

The remaining container is placed right over the seeds to trap moisture, creating a mini greenhouse. Not only does this hack help the seeds to grow faster, but it also protects them from the elements and critters.

"This is the real deal," Kaleb said, patting the jug.

How it's helping

This hack is an easy way to speed up the growth process that won't break the bank because you're using something you already paid for. And it promotes gardening, which reduces stress.

Not only that, but it protects your plants from pests without using store-bought products that use toxic chemicals. It also saves you an extra trip to the store, which gives you the most precious gift — time. 

If you're looking to get rid of things around the house that can't be repurposed, think about donating, reselling, or swapping your items instead of throwing them away. 

Plastic is becoming a huge problem. While the common notion is that plastics are recyclable, only about 6% of plastic is actually recycled in the United States, according to the Washington Post — and only 9% worldwide. 

The rest is finding its way into our landfills where it takes years to break down, creating microplastics. These tiny particles are finding their way into our oceans, our soil, the air we breathe, and the food we eat. The damage is endangering all of us.

Luckily there are ways to minimize plastic waste, including repurposing items at home. Finding alternatives for everyday plastic products such as reusable water bottles can save you $160 annually. Replacing plastic food containers with Lunchskins or other silicon-based reusables will help make our planet healthier, safer, and cooler.

What everyone's saying

The post was met with a flurry of grateful comments. There was some concern about using this hack in windier areas, but if the jug is pushed into the soil an inch or more, it should hold up without a problem.

"So happy that I found you," one follower raved.

Another comment said, "Coffee creamer bottles work too."

"Great idea. Thank you!" chimed in a third.

Home

