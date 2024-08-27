Survivalist shares how to build the world's smallest survival kit using an empty pill bottle: 'Going to make some of these for my family'

"Throw this in your glove box or pack, and trust me, when the time comes, you'll be glad you did."

One survivalist content creator recently shared a video with his 330,000 followers explaining how to build a tiny survival kit using an empty pill bottle.

The scoop

"Here's how you can build your own pill bottle survival kit," Rob Benson (@robbybenson) said. "First, repurpose a supplement bottle that can screw tight to keep your items dry."

Benson went on to detail just how many small items can fit in one of these bottles at once, including a small multitool, lighter, fishing gear, duct tape, Band-Aids, needle and thread, carabiner, zip ties, and more.

"Throw this in your glove box or pack, and trust me, when the time comes, you'll be glad you did," he concluded.

How it's helping

Single-use plastic products are a big problem for our planet and nearly impossible to avoid in everyday life. Plastic pill bottles can be particularly annoying for environmentally conscious consumers as they are mostly unavoidable if you're ever prescribed any medication. Making matters worse is the fact that they are basically unrecyclable in the United States, as their specific size makes them too difficult to deal with for most recycling processors.

That's why little hacks like this one are a great way to reuse these plastic items, using the bottles' waterproof design for another purpose. Other preppers and survivalists offer similar tricks, as keeping certain items (such as firestarters) completely dry is a necessity.

Other uses for spent plastic pill bottles include using them as storage containers for household items or for salad dressing.

At least one charity organization accepts donations of used (clean) pill bottles.

What people are saying

Benson's Instagram followers were excited to repurpose some plastic pill bottles for themselves.

"I'm going to make some of these for my family," wrote one commenter.

"I have used an Altoids tin," wrote another, providing their own (albeit slightly less watertight) tip.

"Great kit! Smallest one I've seen, but I'm going to put one together. Virtually every thing in it is multi-use," a third commenter chimed in.

