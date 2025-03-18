Resourceful woman shares how she converted standard cargo van into 'stealthy' home: 'Nice cozy build'

"This lifestyle is something I'm considering for 2026, so I'm taking notes."

Many people are embracing the financial freedom that comes with living in tiny homes, which require less energy, cleaning, and maintenance than traditional builds. One woman has reimagined this concept for the road with a converted cargo van.

As detailed by Autoevolution, Dani designed and built a "stealthy" 2020 Ram ProMaster 1500 — purchased for around $30,000 with approximately 55,000 miles on its odometer. As the publication points out, "There's not much to talk about regarding the vehicle's outside," but that helps Dani safely blend in with other vans when camping.

On the other hand, the inside of the van is warm and inviting, and the former teacher gave Tiny Home Tours (@TinyHomeTours) a firsthand look at her living space.

The van features a kitchen with a pump-powered sink and flip-up counter, a faucet sprayer, a 12-volt fridge, and enough space to cook with a portable stove. The clever design also has plenty of storage that makes the most of the van's small dimensions, leaving room for a full elevated bed and an underneath composting toilet.

Meanwhile, the driver's side wall contains an electrical system outfitted with a 1,000-watt inverter and a solar-charge controller for 200 W rooftop solar panels, giving Dani a clean, non-polluting energy source for more sustainable living. On days when the van's panels don't receive any sun, a 100 amp-hour lithium-ion battery can provide enough power.

While van living might not be everybody's cup of tea, Dani's budget-friendly lifestyle may be enticing enough for some to give a second look at a more minimalistic lifestyle — even if they only take simple steps such as decluttering a messy home to recoup cash or rewards in return.

Dani spends around $3,000 on van-life expenses each month while enjoying plenty of opportunities to connect with nature as she travels full-time. For comparison, the average American household shells out $6,440 every month, according to Motley Fool Money.

As the van isn't electric, $400 to $600 of Dani's monthly budget goes toward gas. However, new electric campers are hitting the market. While they are generally more expensive than gas-powered versions, they are expected to become more affordable, per EV Magazine — providing more van lifers the opportunity to enjoy the lower operating costs of EVs.

"This lifestyle is something I'm considering for 2026, so I'm taking notes. Thank you!" one person shared in the comments.

"Nice cozy build — a great little home!!" another said.

