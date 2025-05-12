Expert issues warning against harmful impacts of popular landscaping product: 'Causes a lot of long-term issues'

Landscaping fabric promises a tidy, weed-free yard, but a video going around on Instagram is showing just how misleading that promise can be.

Michael Albanese (@avesistormwater), a user on Instagram, shared a video exposing the grim reality that landscaping fabric has for your yard. He uses the analogy of placing a fish in a bowl, on a boat, and in the ocean, and then claiming that the fish is, indeed, in the ocean.

In the same way, adding a layer of landscaping fabric beneath your plants is only a simulation of the real thing — and is almost without any of the benefits.

"I've been encouraged by seeing so many people deciding against it and opting instead to foster healthy soils," Albanese said in the caption of the post.

While it may seem like a shortcut, landscaping fabric often causes more problems than it solves — and it's not just a soil issue. When the ground cannot breathe, ecosystems suffer too.

Even though it touts the word "fabric," landscaping fabric is made of a plastic material that leaks microplastics into the soil. It also cuts off the oxygen flow from the roots and soil of plants — a necessary ingredient to the welfare of a healthy garden.

Instead of using the fabric to work against weeds and soil erosion, switching to a native lawn can have all of the same benefits without the environmental or ecological costs. By strengthening the soil while promoting biodiversity in your lawn, you will not only have a healthier lawn but also a better-looking one.

Commenters on the video supported the user's advice, sharing their own stories and experiences with landscaping fabric.

"Perfect analogy!" one user commented on the post.

"Hate the stuff," another said. "The only time we use it is if we are building a stone wall and need something to keep the soil from migrating out through the spaces between the stones."

One user put it best: "There's so many better alternatives to landscape fabric, there is no reason in my mind for it to be used in a home garden. It's a lazy, short-term solution that just causes a lot of long-term issues."

