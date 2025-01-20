Longtime collector seeks advice on downsizing without regrets: 'You don't need fancy techniques'

While it may initially be hard to part ways with items one has had for a long time, going through the process may help your home life.

One Redditor discussed being a major collector of items, including plastic model kits and Lego. However, they're now ready to downsize and live a more minimalist life, so it's time to get rid of some stuff.

According to the original poster, they have many collections worth some value, so they don't want to simply throw them out or give them away for nothing. As someone in the comments suggested, the person can "open an eBay account and sell your collections."

Other paths to getting something from these items include listing them on Facebook Marketplace. There are other sites like Back to the Past where you can sell vintage collectibles and memorabilia. The Sell Your Toys Now website allows collectors to get a price quote through phone consultations, app download, scanning, or the online toy pricer before sending it in for payment.

While it may initially be hard to part ways with items one has had for a long time, going through the process may help your home life. After all, minimalist living encourages less waste since you're dealing with and buying fewer items. If you part with enough things and downsize to a smaller space, you can then save money on heating and cooling your home.

Decluttering can reduce stress and make it easier to navigate your home. You can sell items for money to save for a rainy day or to spend as needed on more important things, like moving to a new location or a few pieces of better quality clothing to replace fast-fashion items.

With a minimalist lifestyle, you're less likely to continue buying things you don't need. As a result, you won't constantly add to landfills, where plastics and other items take up space and create methane pollution. Contaminants from this trash will also likely leach into soil or water sources.

The comments were positive and helpful, detailing how the OP should approach the situation.

One person said: "Keep it simple, you don't need fancy techniques. Get the momentum going and start donating stuff that makes you feel bad or lukewarm."

Making a good point about the fluctuations of the economy, another advised: "I would say sell what you can while you can. Especially before what you have ends up having no value. Most 'stuff' we collect does not have value, and we have to toss it or donate if it is barely any good."

