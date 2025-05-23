Shopper stunned after spotting rare item hidden in local thrift store: 'Didn't even know they made something like this'

Thrifting isn't just a great way to land everyday or common items at a major discount. Sometimes you can score items from renowned brands that might not have ever been available to the general public.

A lucky thrifter shared with the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit a great example of the treasures available and drew major kudos.

They posted photos of a Tiffany & Co. lantern and then added details on the haul. They noted that they spotted the lantern in a cabinet at their local thrift store and couldn't leave the "super pretty" design behind at a bargain price of $20.

After doing some research on its origin, they found out it was a VIP gift for the Tiffany Mid-Autumn Festival in 2019. They weren't sure if it was given out just in Asia or across all global stores.

Either way, the community was intrigued and impressed by the lantern.

"It's a very unique and oddly cool lantern," one Redditor wrote before asking how it worked. The original poster explained that "the middle part comes out and the light is underneath that can."

For shoppers with an observant eye at thrift stores, Tiffany is a famed brand that more than a few lucky customers have been able to find out in the wild. Different shoppers have landed vintage bowls, vases, coffee cups, and even bracelets from the coveted brand.

If clothing or electronics are more your jam, shoppers have similarly hit the motherlode when it comes to items in those categories as well.

It's not only great news for those shoppers; it's excellent for the planet that the products get a second home and stay out of planet-heating landfills.

Thrifting can also save consumers from buying a brand-new item, which saves resources when it comes to production and shipping.

The compliments continued to pour in for the OP's Tiffany lantern.

A user gushed: "This is gorgeous! And for $20?! That's a steal!"

"Didn't even know they made something like this!" a Redditor exclaimed. "It's very pretty."

