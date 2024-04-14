Person stumbles upon brand-new, old-school turntable at thrift shop for unbelievable price: 'It's a childhood staple'

Thrifting is a way to find great deals and one-of-a-kind items at incredible prices. If that's not convincing enough, maybe this will be.

A Redditor posted an $80 Goodwill find on r/turntables, and the comment section went wild.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP went home with a Technics SL-1200MK2 — brand-new, straight from the box. This particular turntable is typically sold for well over $500.

"I've wanted one ever since using them at my college radio station and never pulled the trigger … no brainer at this price," the Redditor wrote in the caption.

While this kind of find isn't the everyday sort, several thrifters have shared their tales of purchases of KitchenAid mixers, Kindles, artwork, and Xboxes for mere fractions of their retail prices, and they will make your jaw drop.

It really is amazing what treasure awaits at thrift stores. Secondhand shopping gives items a second chance at life and is a great way to score amazing bargains.

According to Statista, over 55 million tons of electronic waste is generated globally each year — 85% of which contributes to our landfills, as per The World Counts. Most of these electronics contain metals and batteries that release toxic gases when incinerated.

If you're getting rid of electronics, try selling them online, or you can swap them out for store credit at Apple, Best Buy, or Amazon. Costco will give you free groceries in exchange for your old electronics. Target also has a trade-in program that will help you declutter and recycle while alleviating some of those infamously expensive receipts when all you went in for was toothpaste.

If you're in the market for electronics, try scoping out used electronics first at thrift stores or online on resale platforms such as Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, eBay, and DeCluttr.

Thrifting can save you thousands when furnishing your home. It's also a great alternative to shopping for clothes and not supporting fast fashion.

If you prefer a designer closet, there are platforms to resell your luxury items as well as purchase from others at a discounted rate. Maybe you don't like the digging that thrifting entails — try a monthly thrift box subscription that will show up at your doorstep.

The post was met with green-eyed applause.

"Congratulations and f*** you," the top commenter said with jealousy.

"I always wanted that turntable. It's a childhood staple," another Redditor wrote.

"Talk about Goodwill Hunting," one comment read.

Pun intended.

