Shopper stunned after removing $1 price sticker from thrift store item: 'Definitely authentic'

It feels pretty good to discover something you bought is way more valuable than you thought. It probably feels even better to find that out by removing a $1 price tag that was obscuring a renowned brand name.

That's how it went down for one ultra-lucky thrifter who shared their score from Tiffany & Co. to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster divulged that the $1 price sticker from their local Goodwill was placed over the branding, and based on their preliminary research, "it seems to be authentic." They'd polished it and concluded that "either way, it's a nice addition to my dresser."

The news got better for the original poster. One Redditor who was an apparent expert on Tiffany declared it was "definitely authentic," and the design and details on the bowl indicated it was made between 1921 and 1947.

"The designation 'Tiffany & Co. Makers' means that the Tiffany silversmiths created the bowl … so it's a real Tiffany item," they pointed out.

"Great find and I hate you," they joked in conclusion.

Envy was a very popular reaction among the community, as the OP showed there are huge potential windfalls for consumers who give thrifting a chance.

Other shoppers have landed premium household appliances, top fashion accessories, and coveted kitchenware for a fraction of retail prices. Not only is it a win for those shoppers, but it's also good for the planet to support your local thrift stores.

It can save items that still have plenty of use value from planet-heating landfills. Many of these products might be difficult to recycle, so getting the most out of them is paramount. It also saves production and shipping of new items in the short term.

The Reddit community continued to marvel at the OP's find and had some fun imagining the use possibilities for the Tiffany bowl.

"I would eat my cheez-its in that bowl like a proper lady," a commenter shared. The OP revealed they were using it for hair ties but enthusiastically called their idea "brilliant."

"First one I pulled up online with the same stamp is priced at $1,500 USD," another viewer revealed. "Wonderful eye."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.