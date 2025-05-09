Thrift shopper thrilled after finding 'white whale' item with unbelievable price tag: 'So cute'

Most thrifters have that one item they always keep their eyes peeled for.

One Redditor found theirs. They posted a photo of a cute Tiffany-style lamp shaped like a teapot and wrote: "C'monnn how cute. Only $5."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Although the consensus was that the lamp was neither vintage nor from Tiffany, the original poster was happy with their find. "I just like cute things," they said.

If the goal is to discover cute things at lower prices, then thrifting might be the way to go. One shopper found an entire Le Creuset cast iron cookware set at their local thrift store, while another scored a Tanya Taylor silk wrap dress that fit perfectly.

City Thrift offers a reminder that thrifting can help you support your community too. Thrift stores operated by charitable organizations may use their proceeds to fund vital services and programs. That means you aren't just saving money if you shop at one of these thrift stores; you're also helping others. If you want to donate money but don't have the means, thrifting is a way to help others while helping yourself. This seems like a win-win situation.

The University of Colorado Boulder says that thrifting also helps the environment by keeping clothes out of landfills, wasting fewer resources, and reducing the chemicals that leach into soil and water.

With all these benefits, it's hard to see a downside to patronizing your local thrift store.

Other Redditors were excited about the lamp too. "Omg she's so cute!!" one said. "OMGGGG that's my white whale!!!" another exclaimed. "This is hella rad," someone else added.

