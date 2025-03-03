Shopper stunned after looking up retail value of coffee cups purchased at thrift store: 'Awesome score'

A thrift store shopper took to Reddit to show off their incredible find: a pair of Tiffany & Co. coffee cups that were an incredible steal.

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the poster flaunted the pair of bone china cups in signature Tiffany blue, sporting a $2.49 price tag. They also shared that the pair would cost a stunning $170 retail direct from Tiffany, making this an incredible steal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting is an absolutely fantastic way to directly help the environment by reducing the amount of stuff that ends up in landfills. With the explosion of fast fashion from companies like Shein and Temu, more and more clothing is ending up in landfills, and the idea of planned obsolescence means that more and more electronics and home goods are ending up there as well.

In 2022, landfills were responsible for 14.4 percent of methane pollution in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That's equivalent to 24 million gas-powered cars driven for a year. Landfills are also responsible for an amount of carbon dioxide equivalent to 13.1 million homes' pollution for one year, per the EPA.

On top of the opportunity to reduce the goods that end up in landfills, you can make some truly incredible finds if you know what you're looking for. From Le Creuset Dutch ovens to Herschel backpacks to the coveted Dyson Air Wrap, a careful eye can find some genuine gems in your local thrift store.

Commenters here were floored by the fact they were sold as a pair as much as the price tag.

"No way," one said. "A thrift store that priced things that are obviously a pair, as a pair. I love that. Nice find!"

"How fun!" said another. "Congrats on your find."

"Awesome score!" said a third. "It's just so crazy to me those were only priced at $2.49 when we see empty pasta sauce jars priced that way!! Haha."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.