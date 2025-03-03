  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after looking up retail value of coffee cups purchased at thrift store: 'Awesome score'

"Congrats on your find."

by Sam Westmoreland
"Congrats on your find."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A thrift store shopper took to Reddit to show off their incredible find: a pair of Tiffany & Co. coffee cups that were an incredible steal. 

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the poster flaunted the pair of bone china cups in signature Tiffany blue, sporting a $2.49 price tag. They also shared that the pair would cost a stunning $170 retail direct from Tiffany, making this an incredible steal. 

"Congrats on your find."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Congrats on your find."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting is an absolutely fantastic way to directly help the environment by reducing the amount of stuff that ends up in landfills. With the explosion of fast fashion from companies like Shein and Temu, more and more clothing is ending up in landfills, and the idea of planned obsolescence means that more and more electronics and home goods are ending up there as well. 

In 2022, landfills were responsible for 14.4 percent of methane pollution in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That's equivalent to 24 million gas-powered cars driven for a year. Landfills are also responsible for an amount of carbon dioxide equivalent to 13.1 million homes' pollution for one year, per the EPA. 

On top of the opportunity to reduce the goods that end up in landfills, you can make some truly incredible finds if you know what you're looking for. From Le Creuset Dutch ovens to Herschel backpacks to the coveted Dyson Air Wrap, a careful eye can find some genuine gems in your local thrift store. 

Commenters here were floored by the fact they were sold as a pair as much as the price tag.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"No way," one said. "A thrift store that priced things that are obviously a pair, as a pair. I love that. Nice find!"

"How fun!" said another. "Congrats on your find." 

"Awesome score!" said a third. "It's just so crazy to me those were only priced at $2.49 when we see empty pasta sauce jars priced that way!! Haha."

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x